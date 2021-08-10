COVID third wave: Delhi government to launch programme for judicious use of medicines 

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to launch an awareness campaign for doctors regarding use of medicines. Health department officials have informed this to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The awareness campaign would focus on sensitising the medical fraternity on the ‘judicious’ use of medicines. The aim would be to avoid wastage leading to unavailability of drugs at crucial times.

The public will also be made aware about the usage of medicines.

The health department of Delhi faced shortage of medicines while fighting the pandemic over the past one and a half year.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier said that Delhi government is preparing on war footing to handle any scenario of a third wave.

Health infrastructure, human resources, oxygen supply, bed availability and medicine supply all are being looked at by the DDMA to brace for the future.

Several cases of Mucormycosis — Black Fungus infection — were reported at the time of the second wave.

The required medicine for its treatment was low on supply. Satyendar Jain, Health Minister and Kejriwal appealed the centre to provide for stock as the numbers of cases were on a rise.