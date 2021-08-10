STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi man held for threatening, using derogatory language against Alka Lamba 

The former MLA said that she met senior Delhi Police officers on Monday and later e-mailed her complaint.

Delhi AAP MLA Alka Lamba. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening and using derogatory language against senior Delhi Congress leader and former MLA Alka Lamba, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a complaint was received through an e-mail which was sent by Lamba on Monday.

She shared a video on Twitter in which a man was heard using abusive and using derogatory language against her, police said.

Lamba told PTI that she met senior Delhi Police officers on Monday and later e-mailed her complaint.

"They should take strict action against such people with a communal mindset who openly threaten women and create disharmony," Lamba said.

If it does not happen, they will continue to do such things in the future.

Lamba said she wants to send across a strong message to all the girls and women to fearlessly raise their voice against such people who openly abuse, threaten, and terrorise women on social media.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station and investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police traced the accused and took him in custody from his house.

He has been identified as Vikas Sehrawat, a resident of Matiyala Village, Uttam Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

He was also arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on March 24 in a case registered at Masuri Police Station in Ghaziabad, an officer said, adding that he was out on bail.

