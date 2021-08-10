STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Farmers' protests: Stir in national capital over with mock parliament session, focus now on borders

While the Kisan Sansad came to a close, farmers have already started working on their next strategy.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Women farmers and their supporters at Jantar Mantar on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The farmers’ protest at Jantar Mantar culminated on Monday evening with an all-women mock parliament session. The ‘Mahila Sansad’ session was attended by 200 women farmers, who discussed the three contentious farm laws.

“Today the women farmers ran the Kisan Sansad, and it happened in an organised and proper way. The women explained what is black in these black laws, and voiced their concerns in the farmer parliament. They said that the central government should talk to the farmers and repeal the three laws at the earliest. We will not go back until these laws are repealed,” said farmer leader Boota Singh Shadipur, according to a video clipping shared on the official page of Kisan Ekta Morcha.

While the Kisan Sansad came to a close, farmers have already started working on their next strategy.

“Today was the last day of our protest at Jantar Mantar. We have plans to carry out Tiranga rallies across the country on Independence Day,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

During the 13 days that the Kisan Sansad was organised, farmers discussed several issues concerning the community, including the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, Essential Commodities Amendment Act, 2020, and Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2021, and each day resolutions were passed to symbolically “repeal” the contentious laws.

By organising the Kisan Sansad parallel to the Parliament’s monsoon session and close to the seat of power, the farmers, who had been protesting at the Delhi borders since November last year, tried to draw the attention of lawmakers to the demand for repeal of the farm laws.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kisan Sansad Farmers Protests Farm Laws Bharatiya Kisan Union Joginder Singh Ugrahan Tiranga rallies Mahila Sansad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp