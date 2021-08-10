STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Four-member committee to look into welfare schemes for women, children in Delhi

The committee will approve the proposals for collaboration with any voluntary or non-profit organisations for supporting childcare institutions and shelter homes 

Published: 10th August 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will set up a four-member district- level committee to work on the effective implementation of schemes and programmes for welfare of women and children.

The committee will approve the proposals for collaboration with any voluntary or non-profit organisations for supporting childcare institutions and shelter homes 

Officials said the committee would ensure proper authorisation and standardisation which is necessary to maintain protocols for the groups willing to work ‘pro bono’ (without any charge). As per the recently finalised guidelines by the Women and Child Development (WCD) department any proposal received by the superintendents will be sent to the District Officer (DO) for scrutiny and approval from the headquarters. 

“All proposals will be reviewed by the committee, which will send its recommendations to the head office for approval. In the first week of every month, they will consider proposals and review the progress of the ongoing partnerships,” said an official. 

The DO will be the chairperson of the panel and the superintendent of the shelter concerned will serve as its member and convener.

The superintendent or in-charge of the institutions will maintain a proper record of all donations or any items received from organisation under Corporation Social Responsibility (CSR). 

The officials said the permission to any organisation would be granted with certain conditions.

“The work should be started with prior intimation to the officers concerned. Male workers or staff of voluntary organisations will not be allowed in the institutions for women. Photography or video recording will not be allowed,” said the officials. 

NGOs allowed with riders

The permission to any organisation would be granted with certain conditions.

The work should be started with prior intimation to the officers concerned. Male workers of organi-sations will not be allowed in the institutions for women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp