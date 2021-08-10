Four-member committee to look into welfare schemes for women, children in Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will set up a four-member district- level committee to work on the effective implementation of schemes and programmes for welfare of women and children.

The committee will approve the proposals for collaboration with any voluntary or non-profit organisations for supporting childcare institutions and shelter homes

Officials said the committee would ensure proper authorisation and standardisation which is necessary to maintain protocols for the groups willing to work ‘pro bono’ (without any charge). As per the recently finalised guidelines by the Women and Child Development (WCD) department any proposal received by the superintendents will be sent to the District Officer (DO) for scrutiny and approval from the headquarters.

“All proposals will be reviewed by the committee, which will send its recommendations to the head office for approval. In the first week of every month, they will consider proposals and review the progress of the ongoing partnerships,” said an official.

The DO will be the chairperson of the panel and the superintendent of the shelter concerned will serve as its member and convener.

The superintendent or in-charge of the institutions will maintain a proper record of all donations or any items received from organisation under Corporation Social Responsibility (CSR).

The officials said the permission to any organisation would be granted with certain conditions.

“The work should be started with prior intimation to the officers concerned. Male workers or staff of voluntary organisations will not be allowed in the institutions for women. Photography or video recording will not be allowed,” said the officials.

