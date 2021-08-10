Kejriwal to launch Delhi transport department’s faceless services from August 11

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Department’s ‘faceless services’ will be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11,

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced on Monday.

Under this new scheme, people will be able to apply and get various transport-related documents like registration certificates as well as undertake learner’s driving license test online, from the comfort of their homes without visiting a motor licencing office (MLO), officials said.

“All services except permanent driving license and vehicle fitness are now faceless, thereby meaning applicants don’t have to visit transport authority offices,” Gahlot said.

With this, Delhi will become the first state in the country to bring all transport-related services online, thereby allowing people save time and money spent on visiting MLOs.