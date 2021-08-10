On a traditional beat

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Manannjot Singh breaks into a smile as he starts playing a rendition with Tera Woh Pyaar on the tabla and giving the song a whole new flavour. His other renditions of English, Hindi and Punjabi songs on his Instagram page (@Tablagram) also exude a fresh sound, and have received a lot many likes and shares by music labels Sony Music, Speed records, T-Series, and several actors and singers. “Today’s generation is heavily into pop culture. So I hope that by listening to my fusion content, people love and acknowledge the beauty of our traditional classical music,” says Singh.

This 23-year-old from Tilak Nagar developed an interest in tabla as a child when he and his family would visit the gurudwara and listen to the Gurbani Kirtan being accompanied on the tabla. He also inherits this love for music from his father Kulvinder Singh, a Financial Advisor and Career Counsellor by profession, who had done a BA in vocals.

“Since I went to Class 2, he would ask me to play tabla after the kirtan would end. Gradually, I started learning tabla from several gurus, including Amar Singh, Maninder Singh, and Devender Singh (present guru),” adds Singh, who did Tabla Bachelor’s from Pracheen Kala Kendra in Chandigarh, and is pursuing Master’s from Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Chhattisgarh. He is the recipient of the Fellowship by the Department of Art and culture, Delhi Government. As part of fellowship, he plays cajon as a street artist. He is adept in playing the basics of the dhol, durbuka, duff, dhumri and djambe.

In 2017, on his college friends’ suggestion he named his Instagram page, Tablagram, and started uploading short videos of his own compositions and renditions, after getting inspired by Percussionist Siva Mani. “I record the videos on my own, and my elder sister helps me to ideate the concepts,” says Singh.Initially Singh wanted to become a cricketer. “I had even started training under AN Sharma (Virender Sehwag’s coach). Due to over bowling, I suffered a major collar bone injury in Class 10, and had to leave cricket forever,” adds Singh.

But the cricketing dream was fast replaced by a far more exciting time with tabla. At present, he teaches tabla at two music academies and also gives home lessons. “I accompany the DJ on the tabla for the percussion shows at the Rotaract Club and two other companies. During the lockdown, I held virtual shows to entertain my social media followers.” Singh even creates music-related artwork for IPL Delhi Capitals. “I also have a group called Chaar Yaar Kalakaar with my friends, where we compose and sing, and I play the tabla,” the busy artist signs off.