‘The academy keeps pace with the changing times’

It was only after the Supreme Court of India ruled that women officers should be granted PC that the Indian Army conceded.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tanushree Podder

By Express News Service

Tanushree Podder’s The Girls in Green, published by Bloomsbury, salutes women who join the Indian army despite all odds. The fiction revolves around four girls in the Officers’ Training Academy — Bijli Bijarnia, Lakmenlang Zyiem, Shiny Joseph and Nutan Patil — and their friendship. Podder, who has penned 11 novels, tells us more about the new book.
 
What led you to write this book?
Ever since I wrote Boots Belts Berets and On the Double, I have repeatedly been asked why I have not written a book about the women who pass out from OTA (Officers Training Academy). The Girls in Green is my tribute to these brave young girls.
 
Tell us about your research.
I am just an army wife. Although I am conversant with the culture and facets of army life, writing a military book requires extensive research. I visited the OTA a couple of times, and interviewed many cadets, instructors, and officers, to understand the details of training. 
 
Please comment on the changing role of women in the army, especially in terms of being accorded PC (Permanent Commissions).
The Army is a conservative, male dominated organisation that witnessed resistance against the intake of women in non-medical roles. Although the objections eventually waned, the demand for PC faced strong reactions. Right from physical, cultural, and social to emotional factors, men offered many arguments against the idea. It was only after the Supreme Court of India ruled that women officers should be granted PC that the Indian Army conceded. The SC has also ruled that women are eligible for command postings. The mind-set is gradually changing.
 
From shooting to putti parades, and drawing horses on canvas to dismantling the rifles, how close does a training day stand to reality?
I based almost all the episodes on real training elements at the academy, though the characters and their antics are fictional. Like all training, the academy keeps pace with the changing times. 
 
What prompted you to quit the corporate sector and focus on writing?
I have been writing since an early age. Even when I held a job, I continued to freelance for newspapers and magazines. After marriage, I had the choice to accompany my husband to the remote parts of the country, or continue with my career. I decided to follow my heart and write full-time. Not for a moment have I regretted that decision.
 
Give us a brief insight into your upcoming books.
The pandemic threw everything out of gear. As a result, book releases were delayed or pushed forward. Now, I have three books releasing almost simultaneously. The Girls in Green is a military book, Spooky Stories is for young adults and An Invitation to Die is the third book in the Colonel Acharya mystery series. 

