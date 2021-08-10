STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Throwing light on Thalassemia

Dewan also distributed food packets to families of thalassemia patients, in case any of them lost their jobs in the pandemic and could afford to put food on the table.

Snapshots of Dewan’s initiatives for thalassemia

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

As with so many other charitable endeavours, this began after an incident that happened close to home. “When our close family friend’s child got diagnosed with thalassemia, some people were just rushing about to donate blood, and others were making frantic calls to find out what exactly this blood disorder meant. Everyone felt so helpless,” recalls Kanav Dewan, 17.

It was then that Dewan, back then in Class 8 and his elder brother in Class 10, decided to spread awareness about this illness. While his brother went on to study abroad, this student from Modern School, Barakhamba Road, has kept the gears of change a-turning. At present, all his weekends are dedicated to this one project. He coordinates with the blood banks in the city to ensure that patients in need continue to get access to blood transfusions on time. He especially visits blood donation camps organised by the Rotary Blood Bank. “It is a great place for outreach as people anyway come here to donate blood. I tell them exactly how their donation can help thalassemic patients and where they can reach for help in case they know of any child inflicted with this disease.”

Dewan also distributed food packets to families of thalassemia patients, in case any of them lost their jobs in the pandemic and could afford to put food on the table. From Tuglakhabad to Noida, he’s been doing the rounds in urban villages here, disseminating information that may be vital. “These are isolated pockets in Delhi, where people do not have access to pertinent medical advice. So many times, I see people exhibiting symptoms of what may turn out to be thalassemia, but don’t know where or how to get a checkup done for it. From showing videos to people who may not have Internet access to explaining to those who are resistant, I do all that can be done, and know people will take the mantle on further.”

He is the happiest when difficult conversations around the subject lead to a positive outcome. “There is this very interesting anecdote wherein I was explaining how this disease is most common in communities with consanguineous marriages (within the gotra, a practice frowned upon by many sects of Hinduism). Since this was in Haryana where the khap panchayats do not allow wedding within the same set of surnames, they were absolutely thrilled that our generation agreed with their cultural norms,” mentions Kanav, adding, “On a lighter note, we explained how matching horoscopes was not as important as checking the medical history of the boy and the girl.”

Helping hand
Dewan distributed food packets to families of thalassemia patients, in case any of them lost their jobs in the pandemic and could not afford to put food on the table. From Tuglakhabad to Noida, he’s been doing the rounds in urban villages here, sharing information that may be vital

