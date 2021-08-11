STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 MLO offices shut, Delhi CM to launch 33 ‘faceless services’

Under the ‘faceless services’ iniative, all the public services, except permanent driving licence and vehicle fitness, will be closed permanently.

Published: 11th August 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister

CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks in the Delhi Assembly. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Going completely online with all the public services, Delhi’s Transport Department has decided to close four Motor Licensing Officer (MLO) offices located in I P Estate, Sarai Kale Khan, Vasant Vihar and Janakpuri from August 11.

The staff posted in these offices would be re-deployed with separate orders regarding this to be issued. The Vahan and Sarthi related works of these zones will be work will be looked after by MLOs of South zone, Raja Garden and Dwarka, said officials. 

Though the MLO offices will be closed for public dealing, they will be used to serve as facilitation centre for people who do not have access to computers to file online applications, said the SOP issued by KK Dhaiya, Special Commissioner, Operations, Transport. 

Under the ‘faceless services’ iniative, all the public services, except permanent driving licence and vehicle fitness, will be closed permanently. CM Arvind Kejriwal will launch the 33 faceless services on Wednesday at IP Estate. The applicants can avail 33 faceless services from home or anywhere else in the country.   

For learning licence, the applicant can either apply online using Aadhaar details or seek online appointment. The staff visit the residence or any given address of the applicant for the formalities and tests. Those who don’t want to use Aadhaar details can fill online applications to get the services. 

The Transport Department has made arrangements for redressal of grievances in three modes. It has launched helpline number 1076, WhatsApp Chatbot and Online complaint log at the portal. The MLOs will be responsible to look into the complaints. Each complaint should be resolved within three days. In case, there is a deficiency in documents, the applicant should be informed through system-based SMS. Any complaint pending beyond seven days will be looked at by zonal deputy commissioners, said officials.

EASE OF SERVICE

Aug 11: Services to be launched

4 MLO offices at Vasant Vihar, Janakpuri, Sarai Kale Khan and IP Estate to be closed

Physical interaction will be limited to the driving test and fitness test

All other services can be availed by applicants sitting at their homes or any other place

33: No. of faceless services

DL Services: Renewal of driving of licence; duplicate DL; International driving permit; change of address; DL extract; DL replacement; new conductor licence etc.

RC Services: Transfer of ownership, duplicate RC, change of address, issua-nce of NOC, hypothe-cation addition and termination, hypothe-cation continuation etc.

Permit Services: Fresh permit for goods and passenger vehicles, renewal of authorisa-tion, renewal of late permit of goods vehicle for over 3 months etc.

Comments

