STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks written submissions from police in Asif Iqbal Tanha's plea concerning media leaks in riots case

Justice Mukta granted two weeks' time to police to give its written submissions and listed the matter for further hearing on September 8.

Published: 11th August 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought written submissions from Delhi Police on riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha's plea alleging leakage of content of charge sheets to media before cognisance was taken by the concerned court.

Justice Mukta granted two weeks' time to police to give its written submissions and listed the matter for further hearing on September 8.

Tanha, a Jamia Millia Islamia University student, had moved the high court last year, alleging misconduct by police officials in leaking his disclosure statement in the main charge sheet, recorded by the probe agency during the investigation of a case relating to northeast Delhi riots, to the media even before cognisance was taken by the concerned court.

Following orders by the court, Delhi police conducted a comprehensive enquiry on the allegations of leakage and submitted its report in a sealed cover.

In its status report, the police said that the enquiry could not establish how the details of investigation into a Delhi riots case were shared with media and no prejudice has been caused to Tanha in his exercise of right to free and fair trial.

Tanha, in his petition, said he was aggrieved by various publications reporting that he has confessed to orchestrating the Delhi riots and alleged that he was coerced to sign certain papers in the effective custody of police.

He had contended that the action of two media houses in placing contents from charge sheet in the media violated the programme code.

Tanha, who was arrested in May 2020, was released from jail in June after the high court granted him bail in the riots case on larger conspiracy.

The police had alleged that Tanha, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave in Shaheen Bagh, was a member of the Students Islamic Organization and was part of the Jamia Coordination Committee which spearheaded protests against the new citizenship law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC Delhi High Court Asif Iqbal Tanha
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp