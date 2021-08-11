STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day

Traffic restrictions for the full-dress rehearsal on August 13 and for the Independence Day function will remain the same, the police said.

Published: 11th August 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Workers busy at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Monday,

Workers busy at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Wednesday to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day function and the full-dress rehearsal ceremony on August 13.

According to the advisory, the traffic around Red Fort -- from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day -- will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am, and will open to only authorised vehicles.

Eight roads, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover, will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am on both the days, according to the advisory.

Vehicles without parking labels for the two days have been advised to avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and the Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and the ISBT bridge, and Outer Ring Road from IP Flyover bypass to ISBT through Salimgarh.

For north-south destinations, commuters will need to take alternative routes from: Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road, Connaught Place-Minto Road, and Nizamuddin bridge to cross Yamuna-Pushta Road-GT Road.

For the east-west corridor, commuters have been advised to follow alternative routes from DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg-DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Baraf Khana.

Geeta Colony bridge will be closed towards Shantivan, and vehicles will be barred from taking lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan, and from IP flyover towards Rajghat, the advisory said.

Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge from 12 midnight of August 12 to 11 am on August 13.

Similar restrictions will be applicable for Independence Day from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

According to the traffic police, inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13, ditto for August 15.

City buses, including the ones operated by DTC, will not ply on Ring Road from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13, between ISBT and NH-24/NH T-point on Ring Road, and will need to take alternative routes available on the Independence Day, the advisory said.

Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted, it said, adding that normal bus service will be restored after 10 am.

Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus terminals, and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function, the police said.

