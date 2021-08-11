Tihar inmate death: Prison deputy superintendent, three others booked for murder

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week after a 29-year-old inmate was found dead in Tihar Jail, the prison deputy superintendent was booked for murder on Tuesday and suspended along with three other jail officials for alleged negligence in the case.

Deputy Superintendent Narender Meena, two assistant superintendents and a warder were suspended for their alleged negligence. “Based on the autopsy report and as per the directions of court, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC on Monday night at Hari Nagar police station,” DCP, West, Urvija Goel said.

Earlier, a court had directed the police to register an FIR and investigate the death of gangster Ankit Gujjar. The undertrial prisoner was found dead inside his cell on August 4. Gujjar’s autopsy report stated that multiple injuries were found on his body and the cause of death was “haemorrhage consequent upon only cumulative effect of multiple blunt force injuries sustained to the body”, the police said.