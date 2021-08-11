STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You are what you eat

It is this perception that led the 29-year-old to start Nucros Science & Taste, a food-tech brand that home delivers customised keto, low carb, vegan, and balanced meals, last year.

Chicken and mushroom noodle soup | IANS

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

“From the colour of our eyes, our skin, to our height and weight, our genes literally define who we are. Also, growing evidence suggests that most individuals who suffer from chronic diseases today have a genetic predisposition to it,” says Sakshi Bakshi, adding, “This also means that genetic factors influence our food preferences, how effectively we process different foods, nutrient demand and interactions in our body. Genetic variability in turn explains why different individuals respond differently to the same foods.”
Bakshi is armed with her experience in healthcare consulting and culinary expertise that she gained through a course from Le Cordon Bleu, London. Her new-age subscription-based food/beverage provider combines the latest nutrition science with natural ingredients for tasty meal plans to help achieve dietary goals. The subscription plans include management of various medical conditions such as diabetes, thyroid, digestive issues, PCOD, weight-loss and general well-being. All plans are personalised, certified by doctors, crafted by expert chefs and delivered to one’s doorstep.

And Bakshi has just started incorporating DNA analytics, to boost a novice territory of personalised DNA-based nutrition known as ‘nutrigenomics’ i.e. the link between genetics, nutrition and disease. “A DNA-based diet is a smart way to achieve your health and nutrition goals because it is constructed keeping you at the centre of all the planning, calculations and preferences. Our plan includes an in-depth analysis of 46 SNPs in 36 genes for your food reactivity and vitamin account. We also look at specific plans for the treatment of a disease or recommendations based specifically on your genetics.”

Bakshi plans to expand the meal subscription programme to other Tier-I cities in future, along with other health foods such as premixes for boosting fertility, pregnancy and food swaps for insulin resistance.

