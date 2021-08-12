33 services of transport dept go online

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Launching 33 ‘faceless services’ of the transport department that can now be availed online, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday locked up the IP Estate motor licensing office, which is among the four offices permanently shut.“It’s a step towards India of the 21st century and use of technology. All transport-related services can now be availed without visiting transport offices, taking leave or surrendering to middlemen,” the CM said.

Initially, 33 major transport-related services would become online. People will now require to visit transport offices only for undertaking driving test for permanent licence and for vehiclefitness test. One can log on to transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for required document. The process is Aadhaar-authenticated and fees can also be paid online. The document will be dispatched via speed post. The applicant can also download it through a link sent through an SMS.