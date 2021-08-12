STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum

Published: 12th August 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 02:05 PM

Representatives from both sides after signing the agreement | Twitter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to provide international standard education to children studying in government schools, the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) set up this year by the AAP government on Wednesday signed an agreement of collaboration with the International Baccalaureate (IB) board to adopt global best practices in the field of curriculum, pedagogy and assessment. 

The 30 schools recently affiliated with DBSE will come under the collaboration with IB from the coming 2021-22 session. Announcing the initiative, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “DBSE has signed an agreement of collaboration with International Baccalaureate (IB), one of the highest regarded school boards across the globe.”He said even children from the world’s biggest schools and from rich backgrounds dream to study under IB board and the top private schools try get afflilation of IB “as their pedagogy is of the highest international standards”.

According to officials, IB has collaborated with about 5,500 schools in 159 countries across the world. They have collaborated with the governments of America, Canada, Spain, Japan and South Korea among other developed countries.“All the students coming to DBSE schools will get education of international standard,” said the CM. The DBSE’s collaboration with IB will translate into experts from foreign countries coming here to train the schools under the Delhi board and improve their quality to international standards. 

“We are starting out with 30 government school,” the CM said. The head of schools and teachers will receive globally reputed training from IB experts. Over 400 teachers in Sarvodaya schools and 250 teachers in SOSEs will be part of the development workshops by IB. About 15,000 students will benefit from the collaboration.

