STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro feeder e-buses begin plying; entry only through smart cards

Only passengers having a Delhi Metro smart card or metro DTC smart card will be allowed to avail the services of these e-buses, officials said.

Published: 12th August 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro feeder e-buses. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a first for DMRC, state-of-the-art feeder electric buses began operations in the city from Thursday to boost last-mile connectivity for commuters with the Delhi Metro network.

Only passengers having a Delhi Metro smart card or metro DTC smart card will be allowed to avail the services of these e-buses, officials said.

They can use smart cards to pay for their cashless travel since these buses are operating in fully contactless way, and will not have a conductor on board, enabling entry and exit through turnstiles on the bus by using the smart card, they said.

The metro smart card is already being used in DTC buses by commuters.

No cash payment will be permitted and services will be available for metro commuters only, the DMRC said.

The DMRC tweeted on Thursday to announce the starting of the services.

"And we're off! Feeder electric buses have started operations today morning for the first time in Delhi on trial basis by DMRC.

Only metro passengers having a Delhi Metro Smart Card or Metro DTC Smart Card will be allowed to avail the services on these e-buses," it tweeted.

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had earlier said it will be introducing 100 feeder e-buses in all by the end of October in a phased manner for enhanced last-mile commuting experience to the public, from 14 metro stations, covering 10 routes.

"Feeder electric buses are being introduced for the first time in Delhi on a trial basis by Delhi Metro from this Thursday, under which 25 low floor e-buses (24-seater buses) will be plying on two routes," the DMRC had said on Tuesday.

For buses starting from metro stations, the entry of the passengers will be permitted only from the metro stations and the bus will stop only at the designated stops for dropping the passengers, officials said.

Entry of passengers will not be permitted at other stoppages on the route.

Similarly, for buses going to metro stations, entry shall be allowed from all stoppages en route, but exit shall be allowed only at metro stations.

This is to ensure that only genuine metro passengers use this service.

Passengers will be allowed to enter from the front gate and exit from the rear gate of the bus, the statement said.

One route (MC-721) is from Shastri Park Metro station to Gokulpuri Metro station via Khajuri Chowk, spanning 10.3 km.

The othe one (ML-05) spanning 7.7 km is from Shastri park metro station to Mother Dairy, the DMRC said.

The fare structure is Rs 10 for 0-4 km; Rs 15 for 4-8 km; Rs 20 for 8-12 km; and Rs 25 for journeys beyond 12 km, it said.

These state-of-the-art e-buses are specially designed and equipped with an intelligent transport system with CCTVs and GPS facility, officials said.

These vehicles are provided with anti-skid, anti-brake locking system and will not move till all doors are closed.

The doors will also not close on detection of any obstruction, they said.

For the differently-abled and elderly passengers, buses are also fitted with ramp and anchorage for a wheelchair.

For handling any emergency situation, these buses are also equipped with a panic button and a stop request button, the DMRC said.

For the maintenance and stabling of these buses, dedicated depots have been also set up at Shastri Park and Majlis Park along with an operational control centre to monitor the vehicles, officials said.

There is 2.5 MW electric connection facility for the charging of e-buses.

For regular cleaning of these e-buses, automatic wash plants have also been provided at both the e-bus depots, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Feeder electric bus Delhi metro
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp