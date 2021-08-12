STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reports 37 fresh cases, 0 deaths

This is the seventh time since the onset of the second wave that the city has witnessed a day without any Covid-induced death.

Beneficiaries not maintaining social distance wait outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Gurugram on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported 37 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday. This is the seventh time since the onset of the second wave that the city has witnessed a day without any Covid-induced death. Meanwhile, the positivity rate has declined to 0.06 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

It was also the second time since April last year that the number of active cases dropped below 500. Delhi currently has 494 active cases of the infection, down from 504 the previous day.  With the new cases, the city’s Covid tally has climbed to 14,36,889, while the total number of recoveries has shot up to 14,11,327. The death toll due to the disease stands at 25,068 at present.With 1,40,843 vaccines administered on the previous day, 

Delhi’s present stock of coronavirus vaccines will last for three days only, according to the city government’s vaccination bulletin issued on Wednesday. A total of 1,40,843 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, of which 84,244 were first doses and 56,599 second doses. The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the national capital has crossed 1.09 crore.

