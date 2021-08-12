Focus on encroachment during minister’s inspection

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam along with the SDM of Nand Nagri and officials of DDA, MCD and Delhi Police conducted a joint inspection in Seemapuri Assembly constituency. The purpose was to direct the officials to take immediate action regarding pending projects and resolve illegal encroachment in the constituency.

The issue of replacing the damaged and leaked MS pipelines with DI pipelines was also taken up. This pipeline connects the MCD pump house at H Block Sunder Nagri to PWD main drain. On this matter, Gautam instructed the officials to clarify the status of the land which was under legal dispute.Illegal encroachment in various areas of the constituency was also discussed. The minister instructed the DDA officials to immediately take action and remove such encroachments.

“Illegal encroachment of government land is a pressing problem for Seemapuri. This is happening in broad daylight and the officials are not taking any cognisance of the matter. This is why I am conducting a joint inspection with them,” said the minister.

At Captain Javed Ali Marg, Sundar Nagri F1 Block, the minister instructed the officials to build a Baraat Ghar and remove illegal occupation of DDA land. “I directed the DDA officials to remove the illegal encroachment at Captain Javed Ali Marg so that a Baraat Ghar can be built for the welfare of the people,” he said.The minister also inspected the status of various development works in the constituency. He ordered the DDA officials to install high-mast light at the dark spots at DDA Land Water Body Park Tahir Pur.