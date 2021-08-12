STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Focus on encroachment during minister’s inspection

The minister also inspected the status of various development works in the constituency.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in Seemapuri constituency on Wednesday.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in Seemapuri constituency on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam along with the SDM of Nand Nagri and officials of DDA, MCD and Delhi Police conducted a joint inspection in Seemapuri Assembly constituency. The purpose was to direct the officials to take immediate action regarding pending projects and resolve illegal encroachment in the constituency.

The issue of replacing the damaged and leaked MS pipelines with DI pipelines was also taken up. This pipeline connects the MCD pump house at H Block Sunder Nagri to PWD main drain. On this matter, Gautam instructed the officials to clarify the status of the land which was under legal dispute.Illegal encroachment in various areas of the constituency was also discussed. The minister instructed the DDA officials to immediately take action and remove such encroachments. 

“Illegal encroachment of government land is a pressing problem for Seemapuri. This is happening in broad daylight and the officials are not taking any cognisance of the matter. This is why I am conducting a joint inspection with them,” said the minister.

At Captain Javed Ali Marg, Sundar Nagri F1 Block, the minister instructed the officials to build a Baraat Ghar and remove illegal occupation of DDA land. “I directed the DDA officials to remove the illegal encroachment at Captain Javed Ali Marg so that a Baraat Ghar can be built for the welfare of the people,” he said.The minister also inspected the status of various development works in the constituency. He ordered the DDA officials to install high-mast light at the dark spots at DDA Land Water Body Park Tahir Pur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajendra Pal Gautam Delhi police Seemapuri
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp