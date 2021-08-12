Hi-tech fire control rooms at seven hospitals in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to set up state-of-the-art fire control rooms at seven of its hospital, home and health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.At a meeting held with various officials on Wednesday, Jain directed the fire department to upgrade the existing system at the hospitals. Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital are among the seven facilities where the project will be started on a pilot basis. The move is aimed at upgrading the infrastructure to deal with fire incidents at hospitals.

“Modern, state-of-the-art fire control rooms will be set up to deal with such incidents. Additionally, 24/7 fire brigade vehicles will also be stationed at these hospitals,” the minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the office of the Delhi home minister.The facility will be extended to other smaller government hospitals and private hospitals in phases, he said. The Delhi government runs more than 35 hospitals, besides polyclinics, dispensaries and mohalla clinics.

Giving necessary directions to the fire department officials, Jain said, “Firefighting arrangements at seven government hospitals of Delhi should be modernised. Modern fire control rooms should be set up to deal with any unforeseen situation.”The LNJP and GTB hospitals, among others, played a critical role in Delhi’s fight against Covid-19.

