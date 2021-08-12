NDMC trims licence fee for traders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday revised down the rates for getting general trade and factory licences, as a relief for traders in view of the hardships faced due to the pandemic, officials said. The hikes in the rates were approved last year in July by the panel, ranging in a multiple of two to four, across various categories.

“As the traders and others have faced a lot of hardship due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the last two years, the NDMC panel today decided to revise the rates for getting or renewing of the two licences back to the old ones to give them relief,” a senior official said. It was also decided that those who have already paid at a newer rate as effected last year, will have the extra amount adjusted prospectively, he said.

Traders and trading bodies have been appealing to the government to help them in the wake of the huge losses suffered during the pandemic. Late July, the NDMC panel had approved the proposal to adopt the rates for getting general trade and factory licences, as used by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.