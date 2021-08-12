STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No data on breakthrough cases in vaccinated staff, reveals AIIMS Delhi

In reply to the RTI, the premier healthcare institute said vaccination data is being maintained only through CoWIN and Aarogya Setu app.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is not separately collecting or maintaining data on vaccination of its staff and therefore no data is available on vaccination breakthrough incidents among its staff, according to an RTI reply.

This correspondent had filed a Right to Information (RTI) query in June seeking data on staff members who received either doses or single dose of Covid vaccine and tested positive from March to June 2021. 

“Vaccination data is being maintained through CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu app. It is not separately collected at AIIMS. With regards to data on healthcare workers at AIIMS who have tested positive till date, this information is mentioned in respective OPD cards which is available with persons concerned,” the reply stated.

Further, the RTI also queried on how many fully vaccinated staff from AIIMS had to be admitted in ICU or put on ventilation after testing Covid positive to which the authorities replied that 16 of those who had already received jabs were hospitalised between March to July-end of this year.

The RTI also enquired about AIIMS staff succumbing to the virus till the middle of this year, including death of any vaccinated healthcare worker, to which the authorities replied that no death of HCWs after taking a first or second dose of vaccine has been reported, and also no death among those who are not vaccinated yet. The AIIMS also said a total of 16,866 healthcare workers are vaccinated with the first dose and 14,717 HCWs with the second dose till July 24.

Earlier this year, a genomic study of breakthrough infections In India conducted at AIIMS, Delhi, during the peak of the second Covid wave had found out 63 breakthrough infections of its HCWs. Out of the 63 cases analysed, 36 patients had received two doses, while 27 had received one dose of vaccine. Also, while 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.

