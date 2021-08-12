STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No rains likely in Delhi for next six-seven days

The city’s maximum temperature was recorded at 35.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, one degree above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

Workers busy at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Monday,

Workers busy at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi is unlikely to receive any rainfall over the next six-seven days as the monsoon trough has shifted towards the foothills of Himalayas, the weather department said on Wednesday, though it has predicted “partly cloudy sky” for Thursday.

The city’s maximum temperature was recorded at 35.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, one degree above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, was also one notch below the normal and settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius,. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 and 26 degrees, respectively. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 78 per cent.  

The air quality in the national capital was in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 6.05 pm stood at 122. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

