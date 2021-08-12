Old BRT corridor gets friendly facelift

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The old BRT corridor, infamous for heavy traffic congestion and being unfriendly for pedestrians, is getting a complete makeover. The stretch has been redesigned around the theme ‘patriotism’ and given a touch of modern and aesthetic look. Besides the high-tech designer lamps and colourful lights, the stretch will have separate walkways for elderly persons, green synthetic carpeted cycle track for children on either side and aesthetically designed seats. To attract the public, the stretch is adorned with sculptures of Budhha, freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmi Bai, and tri-colour water works with four selfie points.

The makeover of nearly one-kilometre-long stretch from Chirag Dilli to Sheikh Sarai on the Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg (old BRT corridor) is part of the AAP government’s ambitious ‘Streetscaping and Beautification’ project. The stretch will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 14.“The beautification works have been completed. Final touches are being given. The stretch will be inaugurated on August 14 by the CM to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. If the CM likes this work, the entire corridor will be streetscaped on this line,” said a senior PWD official.

The official said they utilised the large space below the two foot over bridges (FOB) at Chirag Dilli and Sheikh Sarai to install sculptures of Bhagat Singh and Rani Laximbai. “The walls have also been painted with pictures and it will be the first FOBs in the city telling stories of India’s freedom,” he said.

Apart from this stretch, the PWD is also working on to beautify the Outer Ring road in front of Kalkaji Temple. A 400-metre pillar has been installed just outside the boundary of the temple and a glass fibre reinforced concrete net wall is being installed. Once the wall is completed, it will be decorated.

11 corridors to undergo makeover

The makeover is part of the AAP government’s ambitious ‘Streetscaping and Beautification’ project. There are about 11 corridors with a total length of 540 km which will be redeveloped like the old BRT stretch. Officials hope the soon-to-be-inaugurated stretch will set an example for other upcoming projects