STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Old BRT corridor gets friendly facelift

The official said they utilised the large space below the two foot over bridges (FOB) at Chirag Dilli and Sheikh Sarai to install sculptures of Bhagat Singh and Rani Laximbai.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

The stretch will have separate walkways for elderly persons, green synthetic carpeted cycle track for children, besides artworks on patriotism theme.

The stretch will have separate walkways for elderly persons, green synthetic carpeted cycle track for children, besides artworks on patriotism theme.

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The old BRT corridor, infamous for heavy traffic congestion and being unfriendly for pedestrians, is getting a complete makeover. The stretch has been redesigned around the theme ‘patriotism’ and given a touch of modern and aesthetic look. Besides the high-tech designer lamps and colourful lights, the stretch will have separate walkways for elderly persons, green synthetic carpeted cycle track for children on either side and aesthetically designed seats. To attract the public, the stretch is adorned with sculptures of Budhha, freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmi Bai, and tri-colour water works with four selfie points. 

The makeover of nearly one-kilometre-long stretch from Chirag Dilli to Sheikh Sarai on the Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg (old BRT corridor) is part of the AAP government’s ambitious ‘Streetscaping and Beautification’ project. The stretch will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 14.“The beautification works have been completed. Final touches are being given. The stretch will be inaugurated on August 14 by the CM to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. If the CM likes this work, the entire corridor will be streetscaped on this line,” said a senior PWD official.

The official said they utilised the large space below the two foot over bridges (FOB) at Chirag Dilli and Sheikh Sarai to install sculptures of Bhagat Singh and Rani Laximbai. “The walls have also been painted with pictures and it will be the first FOBs in the city telling stories of India’s freedom,” he said.
Apart from this stretch, the PWD is also working on to beautify the Outer Ring road in front of Kalkaji Temple.  A 400-metre pillar has been installed just outside the boundary of the temple and a glass fibre reinforced concrete net wall is being installed. Once the wall is completed, it will be decorated.

11 corridors to undergo makeover
The makeover is part of the AAP government’s ambitious ‘Streetscaping and Beautification’ project. There are about 11 corridors with a total length of  540 km which will be redeveloped like the old BRT stretch. Officials hope the soon-to-be-inaugurated stretch will set an example for other upcoming projects

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
old BRT corridor Delhi
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp