The show will go online

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

To celebrate 75 years of Independence, the National School of Drama will present a three-day event titled Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, starting today. The event consists of three plays to be showcased consecutively – Jagadamba (August 12), Bapu (August 13), and Pehla Satyagrahi (August 14).These shows had been scheduled as physical theatre performances. The NSD website had even featured an announcement that invitation cards could be collected from the office. However, on the eve of the event – August 11 – the permission for a physical staging was denied. The show will go on, however the three play directors do not mince words in expressing their disappointment.

For Parvez Akhtar, director of Bapu, this staging was special because his friends and his daughters, who live in Delhi, were all set to attend the staging. “An audience completes the art of theatre, and ‘digital presentation’ is a setback for actors. I was shocked to receive an email saying that we did not get the permission. I had even tweeted to the cultural minister, requesting him that the theatre should be allowed to operate with 50% capacity along with strict implementation of Covid protocol as this is such an important event. Even cinemas have been allowed to reopen in Delhi, then why not theatres?” A creation of Natmandap Group, Patna, Bapu is a one-man act by veteran actor Javed Akhtar Khan, who will portray the last few months of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and his internal struggles.

Pehla Satyagrahi is a 1.5 hour performance by 24 artists of NSD Repertory Company, Delhi. What sets it apart from not being just another play on the Mahatma is it’s addressing of the different political movements Gandhi ji led coupled with throwing light on lesser known facts. “We have done 60 shows, and had last performed it live in October 2020,” says Director Suresh Sharma. It is why he and the actors were excited to finally do a physical performance. “We are performers and we must perform…but artistes are used to getting instant reaction from the audience,” he laments.

“I am upset to know there won’t be a live audience, even though both my actors – Rohini Hattangadi (Kasturba Gandhi) and her son Aseem (Gandhi’s sons) are well-versed in the workings of a camera setup. Performing in front of an audience has its own charm, and that vibe will be missing,” says Pratima Kulkarni, Director of Jagadamba This two-hour Hindi play by Awishkar Group is on Kasturba Gandhi, from how she managed to abide by her husband’s principles to becoming a mother to many children.

However, NSD Acting Director Dinesh Khanna is positive that even the online screening will rake in audiences. “We had planned to seat 150 people with social distancing in the 365-seat auditorium. Now, only our technical staff, the Minister of State for Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Secretary Raghavendra Singh, will attend the staging live in the hall, with all safety protocols in place, of course” he says.

With the cancellation of physical shows, the staff at NSD felt bad at turning away those who came to collect the invitations. “People want to watch something live, but as we are expecting a third wave, we should be more careful for a few more days. Things will get better in future,” Khanna signs off.