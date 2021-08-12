Youth from national capital to participate in Skill Olympiad in Shanghai next year
The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will be holding skill competitions in 33 fields and those who qualify will be trained for the Olympiad, Sisodia said.
12th August 2021
NEW DELHI: Delhi's youth will be participating in in the Skill Olympiad that will be held in Shanghai next year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
"The qualifying rounds will begin tomorrow," he said.