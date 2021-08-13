STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Communal sloganeering at Jantar Mantar: Delhi court denies bail to three, says remarks undemocratic

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by 'Bharat Jodo Aandolan' at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Published: 13th August 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail applications of three persons arrested for raising communal slogans at a protest at Jantar Mantar last Sunday. Citing video recordings of the event, Metropolitan Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain noted that one of the accused, Deepak Singh, can be clearly seen making "undemocratic" remarks.

"In one of the video clippings, accused, as identified by the IO (investigating officer), can be seen making scathing remarks which are undemocratic and uncalled for from a citizen of this country where principles like secularism hold the value of basic feature imbibed in the Constitution," the court said.

Accused Preet Singh was seen with Deepak in the rally while accused Vinod Sharma was also present at the venue at the time of the alleged offence, the court observed. Jain said the trio could not be treated on parity with lawyer and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, who was granted bail on Wednesday in connection with the same case.

He said that while citizens were allowed freedom to express themselves, with every right, there was a corresponding duty attached. "The principle behind Section 153A IPC is to preserve religious/ communal harmony and it is the duty of every citizen that while he enjoys his right to express himself, he preserves religious harmony," the court said.

The MM saw the video clippings and played part of it in open court. The court said it could not check the veracity of the clippings at present, but this was a matter for deliberation at later stage. "…There is no time stamp available at this stage on these video clippings for which proper investigation has to be done," it said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jantar Mantar Delhi Court
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp