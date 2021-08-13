STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Juvenile kills woman after her kid urinates in front of his house

A juvenile allegedly killed a woman after her four-year-old son urinated in front of his house in Rohini area in Delhi, police said.

Published: 13th August 2021 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A juvenile allegedly killed a woman after her four-year-old son urinated in front of his house in Rohini area in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Savita Rana alias Priya (33) was killed in Aman Vihar area on Wednesday, they said.

Police were informed at 11.22 pm about the killing.

A case was registered at Aman Vihar police station and investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.

"During investigation, a juvenile has been apprehended. Both the accused and the victim reside nearby in the same locality. An altercation had taken between them over trivial issues," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

One such argument broke out between them after Rana's four-year-old son urinated in front of the house of the accused, the DCP said.

Some shop owners had also tried to hold mediation between the two a few days ago, police said.

On Wednesday around 10 pm, the juvenile again went to talk to Rana in her shop, but the matter was not sorted out and the accused killed her with a razor and fled away, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Crime Delhi Murder
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp