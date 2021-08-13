ICU facility now at Burari Covid care centre 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inaugurated a 300-bed ICU facility and a telemedicine centre at the Sant Nirankari Ground Covid care. The centre at Burari has seen the highest recovery rate provided with the knowledge of 750 physicians of the British Association for Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO). ‘This 800-bed Covid care centre is being upgraded with more than 300 ICU beds, ventilators and a telemedicine centre. It will be one of the best and most unique field hospitals in the world,’ Jain said at an event.

The health minister expressed his gratitude towards BAPIO for aiding the centre with their knowledge and support. He also thanked the Sant Nirankari Trust and its volunteers for their contribution. The centre had a great success in COVID-19 patients with a recovery rate of over 90 per cent and no death being reported, he stated. “COVID-19 has made us use technology more than ever and the centre is a perfect example of how we are incorporating technology to create knowledge-sharing platforms, especially for healthcare experts so that the best treatment can be given to the people of Delhi.”

Jain talked about how the selfless efforts of the staff would help in advancement and spread of telemedicine. “Telemedicine is an emerging trend which we are looking to harness more in the future.” The facility could be completed in such a quick time because of the selfless efforts of the volunteers and their collaboration with the Delhi government, he added.

Jain said that the focus would be on creating more effective and patient friendly centres in the city.

‘The government of Delhi is committed towards making this Covid care centre better. Rest of the centres too will be made more effective, efficient and patient-friendly for which it is making all efforts,”

Jain said.

