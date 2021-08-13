STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

ICU facility now at Burari Covid care centre 

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inaugurated a 300-bed ICU facility and a telemedicine centre at the Sant Nirankari Ground Covid care.

Published: 13th August 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

The 800-bed ICU facility launched at the Sant Nirankari Ground Covid care centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inaugurated a 300-bed ICU facility and a telemedicine centre at the Sant Nirankari Ground Covid care.  The centre at Burari has seen the highest recovery rate provided with the knowledge of 750 physicians of the British Association for Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO). ‘This 800-bed Covid care centre is being upgraded with more than 300 ICU beds, ventilators and a telemedicine centre. It will be one of the best and most unique field hospitals in the world,’ Jain said at an event. 

The health minister expressed his gratitude towards BAPIO for aiding the centre with their knowledge and support. He also thanked the Sant Nirankari Trust and its volunteers for their contribution.  The centre had a great success in COVID-19 patients with a recovery rate of over 90 per cent and no death being reported, he stated. “COVID-19 has made us use technology more than ever and the centre is a perfect example of how we are incorporating technology to create knowledge-sharing platforms, especially for healthcare experts so that the best treatment can be given to the people of Delhi.”  

Jain talked about how the selfless efforts of the staff would help in advancement and spread of telemedicine. “Telemedicine is an emerging trend which we are looking to harness more in the future.” The facility could be completed in such a quick time because of the selfless efforts of the volunteers and their collaboration with the Delhi government, he added. 

Jain said that the focus would be on creating more effective and patient friendly centres in the city. 
‘The government of Delhi is committed towards making this Covid care centre better. Rest of the centres too will be made more effective, efficient and patient-friendly for which it is making all efforts,”
Jain said. 

Making Covid care centre efficient and effective
‘The government of Delhi is committed towards making this Covid care centre better. The ICU facility and telemedicine centre is a concrete step in that direction,’ said Satyendar Jain, Health Minister

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Delhi coronavirus COVID Care Centre ICU facility
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp