Physical hearing in Delhi courts to begin soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court and district courts will start physical hearings in a restricted manner from September 6 and August 31, respectively. The high court, through two separate office orders, announced that resumption of physical hearing is subject to the scale and magnitude of the ovid-19 pandemic remaining under control.

The orders clarified that the high court as well as the district courts shall permit hybrid/video conferencing hearing when a request to such effect is made by any of the parties. “The Hon’ble Full Court has further been pleased to resolve that physical hearings in this Court be resumed in a restricted manner w.e.f. 06.09.2021, provided the scale and magnitude of the pandemic in the NCT of Delhi remains well under control,’ the order read.

It added that the number of benches that would hold the court physically shall be constituted as per the directions of the CJ and the remaining benches shall continue to take up the matters through video-conferencing. Cases listed before the high court between August 16 to September 3 have been adjourned en-bloc to dates in October.