SDM in contempt of court over Spl Marriage Act: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court has said that a Sub-Divisional Magistrate here prima facie committed contempt of court by sending a notice to the residence of a person desirous of marrying his partner under the Special Marriage Act (SMA), in violation of its order prohibiting any such dispatch.

The court, hearing a plea by the inter-faith couple, issued notice to the official and asked him to show cause as to why contempt proceedings should be not initiated against him for obstructing the administration of justice.

“Issue notice to the respondent to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him for obstructing the administration of justice and for committing contempt of court,” the court ordered on August 10.