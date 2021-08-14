STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Delhi, zero deaths recorded

This is the ninth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality has been logged in the city in a day.

Published: 14th August 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For the third consecutive day on Friday, Delhi reported zero death due to Covid-19. The city reported 50 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the ninth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality has been logged in the city in a day. A total of 73,324 tests, including 49,690 RT-PCR tests and 23,634 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin issued on Friday.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,36,988. Over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered. The number of active cases dropped to 468 on Friday from 502 a day before, said the bulletin. The number of people under home isolation decreased to 164 from 179 on Thursday, while the number of containment zones dropped to 250 from 258 on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, around 1.33 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday and around 83,000 of them got the first dose, according to official data. The vaccination bulletin said over 1.12 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. 

No-fatality days

This is the ninth time since the starting of the second wave that zero fatality has been logged in a day. The dates were July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11 and August 12

TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi COVID Delhi COVID deaths
