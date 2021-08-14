STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi doctor who contracted COVID in April dies at Hyderabad Hospital

Dr Amit Gupta had worked in the Covid ward of the Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital here for over a year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After battling with life for nearly four months, the Delhi government doctor who had tested Covid positive in April, died on Saturday, August 14, owing to multiple organ failure.

The 39-year-old, Dr Amit Gupta, who was working on a contract basis at Delhi government-run Satyawati Raja Harishchandra Hospital tested Covid positive during the second wave in the month of April while being on duty. He was later in May taken to Hyderabad for further treatment where he succumbed.

His family member informed that owing to multiple organ failures, Dr Gupta couldn't survive. Three days ago, while talking to this correspondent, his family member had said that a few days ago Dr Gupta had undergone lung transplant surgery and owing to which he had developed infections and was at an extremely critical stage.

The 39-year-old doctor was flown to Hyderabad for ECMO support treatment on May 23 and since then his family including wife, parents, a six-year-old son, and sister have taken up a rented accommodation in Secunderabad.

Since there was no bed available at the hospital, he was initially treated in his duty room and then was shifted to private hospitals - first to Shri Agrasen International Hospital then to Medanta Gurgaon when his condition deteriorated. Later, he was flown to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

Last month, the family had told the correspondent that they were under extreme financial crisis and had resorted to crowdfunding as his family said that they had spent around Rs 1.5 crore for his treatment till July.

"We had to stop the crowdfunding because it wasn't doing well. Didn't receive much response," the member noted.

On the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Delhi government had reimbursed an amount of Rs 83.43 lakh last month to the family for medical expenses.

