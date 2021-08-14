Delhi HC restrains telecast of murder documentary on Netflix, Channel News Asia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court restrained Netflix and Channel News Asia (CNA) from streaming, broadcasting and telecasting a documentary called 'A Big Little Murder' which is based on the alleged killing of a 7-year-old student in a Gurugram school in 2017, unless all references to the school are deleted.

Justice Jayant Nath, who was hearing a plea by the school's trust, said that the documentary violated a court order on the protection of privacy and the reputation of the parties involved in the case. "The defendants are restrained from streaming, broadcasting and telecasting the documentary or any of its abridged versions," the judge said.

The order was passed on 10 Aug which said, "The defendants may stream the documentary after deleting all references to the plaintiff school in question and deleting the portion where the building of the school is depicted."

The court passed the ex-parte order after opining that the school's trust made out a prima facie case in its favour. The case is presently pending before a sessions court in Gurugram, which has passed an order directing parties to the proceedings as well as the public at large to not use the real names of the parties in the case or the name of the school. It also added not to use the visuals in the documentary without any permission.