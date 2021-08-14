STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC restrains telecast of murder documentary on Netflix, Channel News Asia

The court said that the documentary violated a court order on the protection of privacy and the reputation of the parties involved in the case.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court restrained Netflix and Channel News Asia (CNA) from streaming, broadcasting and telecasting a documentary called 'A Big Little Murder' which is based on the alleged killing of a 7-year-old student in a Gurugram school in 2017, unless all references to the school are deleted.

Justice Jayant Nath, who was hearing a plea by the school's trust, said that the documentary violated a court order on the protection of privacy and the reputation of the parties involved in the case. "The defendants are restrained from streaming, broadcasting and telecasting the documentary or any of its abridged versions," the judge said.

The order was passed on 10 Aug which said, "The defendants may stream the documentary after deleting all references to the plaintiff school in question and deleting the portion where the building of the school is depicted."

The court passed the ex-parte order after opining that the school's trust made out a prima facie case in its favour. The case is presently pending before a sessions court in Gurugram, which has passed an order directing parties to the proceedings as well as the public at large to not use the real names of the parties in the case or the name of the school. It also added not to use the visuals in the documentary without any permission.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Big Little Murder Netflix Channel News Asia Delhi High Court
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp