East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir to open third Jan Rasoi in Patparganj

NEW DELHI: The third branch of Jan Rasoi (community kitchen), an initiative by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, will start functioning at Patparganj from next week.

Lunch is served to the needy at Rs 1 at these facilities. In December 2020, the cricketer-turned-politician had launched the first such kitchen at Gandhi Nagar. Similar set up is operational in New Ashok Nagar, which began after two months.

The MP's office said the kitchen to be opened in Patparganj area is a “unique attempt” as a defunct Dhalao (garbage station) has been converted into kitchen with quality equipment. The facility will open on August 20, the office said.

Speaking about the development, Gambhir said his motive is utilise all government facilities which are vacant, and make them useful.

"Patparganj has been neglected by the Delhi government and no development has taken place in this area. People living in slums are distressed as there is neither any support from the government nor any plans for their rehabilitation. I want to reduce their burden and ensure that they at least get hygienic and nutritious food so that there is no migration or starvation. Many more such kitchens will be set up in the future," said the MP.