Farmers to take out 'tiranga' rallies for observing 75th Independence Day: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Kavitha Kuruganti of AIKSCC said that the tractors, motorcycles and carts will be taken out in tiranga marches by farmers to their nearest kisan morchas or dharnas.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  Farmers protesting against the three contentious agriculture laws will celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day as 'Kisan Mazdoor Azaadi Sangram Diwas'. Following a national call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers across the country will mark the day with 'tiranga rallies'. 

The farmers stressed that they won’t be entering Delhi. "On August 15, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has given a call for all constituents to mark the day as Kisan Mazdoor Azaadi Sangram Diwas, with tiranga marches to be organised on that day," said Kavitha Kuruganti of AIKSCC (All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee). 

He also said that the tractors, motorcycles and carts will be taken out in tiranga marches by farmers to their nearest kisan morchas or dharnas. "These marches will be taken out with the national flag on the vehicles," he added. 

The rallies will take place from 11 am to 1 pm, said Abhimanyu Kohar, another farmer leader.  At Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders too, tri-colour marches and programmes will be held throughout the day. "At Singhu, farmers will march for about eight kms from the main stage at the protest site till the KMP expressway, with the tricolor and the flags of their respective farm unions on their vehicles," said Jagmohan Singh, farmer leader.

"The happenings of January 26 put a dent on our movement, so the tiranga marches on August 15 will not enter any city, but our agitation is not going to stop until our demands are met," added Singh. The tricolour will also be hoisted on the farmer "jhopdis". The farmer leaders stressed on the fact that the rally on 15 Aug will be peaceful and steer clear of the capital. 

