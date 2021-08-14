'Novelty plot sold for pittance by North Delhi Municipal Corporation', says AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi in selling off public assets making money. AAP also said that the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi was involved corruption by selling a land of Novelty Cinema of Delhi which was worth several crores.

"Delhi is prepared to vote BJP out of power as they continue to rot in rampant corruption. The MCD was alleged for another case of corruption where it sold a plot of land worth Rs 150 crore for mere Rs 34 crore," said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

"We are seeing one of the biggest examples of how the BJP- ruled MCD continues to loot the people of Delhi in broad daylight. AAP talked to shopkeepers and residents of the area and they were extremely shocked at how MCD sold such a massive plot for just Rs 34 crore," he added.

The AAP, which is preparing to give a tough fight to the BJP, is hitting out at the saffron outfit regularly regarding alleged scams and corruption issues in the civic bodies.

The Novelty Cinema hall complex was built on 1,100 sqm MCD land and its lease had run out. The land is used for commercial purpose having a parking lot and a wide road next to it, which is rare in Old Delhi area, according to AAP.

The famous Tyre Market and Cloth Market of Chandni Chowk encircles the complex, these small shops would cost around Rs 30-35 crore. "The BJP-ruled MCD sold this massive high profile 1,100 sqm plot in this commercial area for just 34 crore rupees, while its market value should have been between Rs 125 and Rs 150 crore," said Bhardwaj.