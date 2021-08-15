Two die after fire breaks out at Delhi hotel

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday at a hotel here, police said.

The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area around 7.30 am, they said, adding one of the deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Bagdola, Sector-8, Dwarka.

Police refused to reveal the identity of the minor girl, who lost her life in the tragedy.

"We received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey(ed) hotel building at 7.

40 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

According to police, the building is owned by Sidharth and Karuna from Ranchi, Jharkhand but the hotel Shri Krishna Oyo at Sector 8, Dwarka, was being run by Sunil Gupta, who further sublet it to Harshit from Dashrath Puri.

"When our team reached the spot, no hotel staff was found there.

Subsequently, FSL and crime team were also called to the spot.

After extinguishing the fire, two bodies including that of a woman were found on a staircase.

Both the bodies were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital," a senior police officer said.

During an inquiry, it was found that the same hotel had been prosecuted under relevant sections of the Delhi Police Act twice earlier and a case was also registered against it under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer said.

Lokesh (21), an eyewitness, told police that there was a short circuit around midnight and the power came back around half-an-hour later.

"When I woke up around 7 am, I witnessed huge smoke inside the hotel and found that a fire broke out on the ground floor and reception area of the hotel.

I also heard electric sparks," he told police.

Police said medico legal cases – Harsh Singhla (21) and Bhahkyk Mehra (23), who are residents of Uttam Nagar – were attended by doctors and records filed.

It was found that the deceased, Deepak, used to work as a DJ at De Forbidden Club, Janakpuri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said a case was registered under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Dwarka South police station against the hotel.