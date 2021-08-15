STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two die after fire breaks out at Delhi hotel

The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area around 7.30 am, they said, adding one of the deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Bagdola, Sector-8, Dwarka.

Published: 15th August 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Burning, Fire

Image used for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday at a hotel here, police said.

The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area around 7.30 am, they said, adding one of the deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Bagdola, Sector-8, Dwarka.

Police refused to reveal the identity of the minor girl, who lost her life in the tragedy.

"We received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey(ed) hotel building at 7.

40 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

According to police, the building is owned by Sidharth and Karuna from Ranchi, Jharkhand but the hotel Shri Krishna Oyo at Sector 8, Dwarka, was being run by Sunil Gupta, who further sublet it to Harshit from Dashrath Puri.

"When our team reached the spot, no hotel staff was found there.

Subsequently, FSL and crime team were also called to the spot.

After extinguishing the fire, two bodies including that of a woman were found on a staircase.

Both the bodies were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital," a senior police officer said.

During an inquiry, it was found that the same hotel had been prosecuted under relevant sections of the Delhi Police Act twice earlier and a case was also registered against it under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer said.

Lokesh (21), an eyewitness, told police that there was a short circuit around midnight and the power came back around half-an-hour later.

"When I woke up around 7 am, I witnessed huge smoke inside the hotel and found that a fire broke out on the ground floor and reception area of the hotel.

I also heard electric sparks," he told police.

Police said medico legal cases – Harsh Singhla (21) and Bhahkyk Mehra (23), who are residents of Uttam Nagar – were attended by doctors and records filed.

It was found that the deceased, Deepak, used to work as a DJ at De Forbidden Club, Janakpuri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said a case was registered under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Dwarka South police station against the hotel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Hotel Fire Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp