Dalit girl rape: Parents move Delhi High Court seeking court-monitored probe by SIT

In their plea, which will be heard by Justice Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday, the parents of the deceased child have stated that they have 'no faith in the present investigation'.

Published: 16th August 2021 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parents of the nine-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered here, have moved the Delhi High Court seeking the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) for a court-monitored probe into the incident.

In their plea, which will be heard by Justice Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday, the parents of the deceased child have stated that they have "no faith in the present investigation" which has now been transferred to the crime branch of the Delhi Police.

A prayer is also made for providing adequate safety and security to them as well as the other witnesses in the case.

The plea further sought judicial inquiry into the lapses on the administrative front in the case in order to reveal the reason behind the delay in police response and "why no vital evidence was preserved".

They alleged that the "total focus of the police was to hush up/sabotage the case" and that the parents were "tortured and pressurised by the police and its agent to compromise the case".

"The delay in registration of FIR that too under diluted offences itself indicates the police did not want to give justice," said the petition filed through advocate Jitendra Kumar Jha.

The parents have submitted that they belong to the poorest section of society and are illiterate and are "under the force and influence of various groups with vested interest."

The minor Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped, murdered and cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.

TAGS
Delhi Dalit Girl Rape Case Delhi Rape Case Delhi High Court
