India will have to prepare to win 70 medals in Olympics: CM Arvind Kejriwal during I-Day speech

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his Independence Day speech on Sunday said sports persons of the country will have to prepare for winning 70 medals in the Olympics and also announced that preparations have begun so that Delhi can bid for hosting the mega event after 2047.

Kejriwal said the AAP government has set up the Delhi Sports University to realise the Olympic dream and groom talent. “We have made a sports university. This is not only for Delhiites but for the entire country and there are many objectives behind setting it up.

But the first objective is to win a lot of medals in the Olympics and I have full faith that not only the two crore people of Delhi, but the 130 crore people of India will be involved. I call upon every sports person and those who have the potential to come to the sports university and Delhiites will provide you all with the facilities. We will get 70 (Olympic) medals for our country one day,” he said.

Former weightlifter and the first woman to bring home an Olympic medal, Karnam Malleswari, has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the university. Kejriwal also applauded the medal winners for being part of the country’s most successful Olympic campaign in Tokyo.