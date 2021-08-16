States emulating Delhi-model governance: CM Arvind Kejriwal during I-day speech

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the ‘Delhi model of governance’ is aimed at making the national capital the best city in the world. Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said Delhi has become a “world renowned centre of innovation in governance”.

In the past six to seven years, Delhi has become a “laboratory of governance”, undertaking experiments in various fields, he said. “Last week, we put a lock at the RTO office which amused many people. Locking up the office does not mean it is closed. It means, now you need not take rounds of the offices,” he said, citing plights faced by people for a driving licence.

In 2018, a very “large scale” reform was implemented in Delhi in the form of doorstep delivery of government services, Kejriwal said. “Just like how you order a pizza, you had to just call 1076 and a representative would come to you to pick up all your documents, fill your forms and get your fees paid. The representative would complete all the formalities, get the licence made, and deliver it to you,” he said.

Currently, over 150 services can be availed through the doorstep delivery bouquet of various departments, Kejriwal said, terming it a “revolutionary” move in the area of governance.

“Now other state governments are learning from Delhi. The government of Goa is talking about providing water free of cost. Many states have started setting up mohalla clinics. Some states have started talking about providing free electricity. This is a matter of pride for Delhi,” said the chief minister signalling to voters in Goa and other states about the revamp in governance that can be brought in by the AAP if it wins Assembly polls there.

Like this newspaper highlighted earlier, Kejriwal talked about the ‘Deshbhakti Curriculam’ which, according to the government, “aims to make children realise their responsibility towards the nation”.

“Our government has decided to include Deshbhakti Curriculum in government schools. Starting from September 27, the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, the new curriculum would be taught daily for 45 minutes in government schools to students up to Class 8,” said Kejriwal. Recalling the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, the chief minister that it is because of their struggle and sufferings, the nation could attain freedom.

Govt to start Yoga classes in parks

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the his government will start yoga classes in parks, community centres and other such places from October 2 to make yoga a “public movement”. “Elaborate preparations are being made for this. An army of yoga instructors is being created. If 30-40 people in any residential colony come forward, the Delhi government will provide them instructors for free,” he said.