Admission procedure in DSEU to close on Aug 17

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The application process for admissions for the first academic session in Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will close on Tuesday. The varsity is expected to release the merit list of its degree courses by this month-end, said an official statement.

The university opened its admissions process to 15 full-time diploma courses such as Fashion Design, Architecture, Mechanical Engineering, Hygiene Management, etc. Ashwani Kansal, Registrar, DSEU said,

“The diploma courses admissions will be offered on the basis of merit through a Common Entrance Test, which is scheduled for August 28. For admission to its 11 flagship degree programmes, the university will offer admissions on the basis of merit list,” he said.