COVID-19: Weekly markets permitted to operate, Delhi govt tells HC 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday by the AAP government that DDMA has permitted all authorised weekly markets to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Court reiterated that vendors operating at the weekly markets shall ensure that, if not vaccinated already, they get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

Justice Rekha Palli also expressed happiness in noting that the Delhi government has also proposed to take RAT and RT-PCR tests in these weekly markets.

The High Court noted that the grievance of petitioner Saptahik Patri Bazar Association has been redressed and disposed of the petition.

It was informed by the Delhi government counsel that Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has now taken a decision to permit all the authorised weekly markets to operate in the national capital with effect from August 9.

Before this, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Delhi government had allowed weekly markets to open but only with 50 per cent of vendors and one market in each municipal zone.

The court had on August 2 issued notice to the Delhi government and asked it to respond to the association's petition challenging the authorities' decision to open malls and markets but not weekly markets.

The petitioner's counsel had said restrictions on other activities were relaxed on June 13 and these vendors who belong to the poorest of poor class are suffering.

The High Court had earlier also said it was expected that street vendors will take proactive steps to get vaccinated so that the third wave of COVID-19 could be avoided and the national capital was not faced with a surge as witnessed recently.

It had asked Delhi government to consider in a right perspective the issue of allowing more weekly markets to operate as there was a strata of society which only purchases things from these markets since they cannot afford other shops.