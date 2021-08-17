STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Dalit girl rape: HC seeks report on investigation from Delhi Police, SIT set up

Standing counsel Sanjay Lao, appearing for State, said that an SIT has already been constituted after the case was transferred from the local police station to Crime Branch.

Published: 17th August 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers display a placard to condemn the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo| AFP)

Representational Image. (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought a report from the police on the status of investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl here even as it was informed that an SIT has been set up to probe the case.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, who was hearing a plea by the parents of the deceased girl for constituting a special investigation team (SIT) for a court-monitored probe, directed the police to file the status report before the next of hearing on November 8.

"Status report be filed so as to know the stage of the investigation," the judge said.

Standing counsel Sanjay Lao, appearing for State, said that an SIT has already been constituted after the case was transferred from the local police station to Crime Branch.

"DCP, Crime Branch has constituted the SIT. There are two ACPs. The prayer has been fulfilled," Lao said as he informed the probe was being monitored by the high-ranking officials of Delhi Police.

He added that two accused persons have admitted to the crime and provisions for alleged commission of offences of murder and rape under the Indian Penal Code, section 6 under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 have been added to the FIR.

Round-the-clock security has also been provided to the parents, Lao informed the court.

With regards the parents' prayer to initiate a judicial inquiry into the administrative lapses in the case, Lao contended that the same could be considered only after the conclusion of the investigation.

The court observed that in view of the State's stand, the prayers in the petition seemed to have been answered.

"The investigation is at a nascent stage. We can't direct judicial inquiry at this stage," the judge stated.

"When they have constituted the SIT, let them do their work. You can't presuppose (the outcome)," the court observed during the hearing.

The court nonetheless directed that a status report be filed before the disposal of the petition.

In their plea, the parents of the deceased child have stated that they have "no faith in the present investigation" which has now been transferred to the crime branch of the Delhi Police.

"What type of SIT has been constituted? Nine days after the incident, police moved the application of custodial interrogation of the accused. What is this type of investigation by the so-called SIT?," questioned advocate Jitendra Kumar Jha, appearing for the parents.

The plea further sought adequate safety and security to them as well as the other witnesses in the case along with judicial inquiry into the lapses on the administrative front in the case in order to reveal the reason behind the delay in police response and "why no vital evidence was preserved".

They alleged that the "total focus of the police was to hush up/sabotage the case" and that the parents were "tortured and pressurised by the police and its agent to compromise the case".

The delay in registration of FIR that too under diluted offences itself indicates the police did not want to give justice, said the petition.

The parents have submitted that they belong to the poorest section of society and are illiterate and are under the force and influence of various groups with vested interest.

The minor Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped, murdered and cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit girl rape case Delhi High Court
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp