Delhi records 27 cases, lowest since April 15

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported 27 Covid-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year and zero deaths due to the infection on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data by the Health department.

The low number of new cases can also be attributed to fewer tests being conducted. With only 39,587 tests, the numbers might have stayed low. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,118. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease with the death toll now standing at 25,069.

There are 467 active cases of the disease in Delhi at present, and 165 of them are under home-isolation, the data showed. The number of containment zones stands at 242, it stated.

A total of 4,040 Covid vaccine doses were administered on August 15, the Delhi government said in its vaccination bulletin on Monday. Delhi registered such low numbers as the government-run centres remain closed on Sunday.

While the first dose was given to 2,104 beneficiaries, a total of 1,936 people received the second jab, the bulletin said. Over 1.15 crore doses have been administered in Delhi till date, of which 82,53,109 were first doses and 33,66,946 were second jabs.