Farmers to host meet to mark 9 months of protest 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agri laws will organise a national convention on August 26 to mark the completion of nine months of their agitation, said Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday.

“To mark the completion of nine months of historic, continuous peaceful protests by lakhs of farmers, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to hold a national convention on August 26,” the union of farmers said.

“This all-India convention will witness the participation of representatives of hundreds of farmers’ organisations which have been part of the ongoing protests locally, regionally and nationally,” they said.

Details regarding the venue will be worked out later, a farmer leader said.

Before their national convention, the farmers will also mark the completion of 36 years of the Narmada Bachao Ancholan, for which a ‘Narmada Kisan Mazdoor Jan Sansad’ is being organised in Badwan in Madhya Pradesh, the SKM said.

“Several SKM leaders are expected to take part in this event, which will see the participation of farmers from various places in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra in addition to villagers from villages of Narmada valley,’ the body said.