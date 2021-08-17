Jilted lover stabs woman, her mom for rejecting proposal   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old labourer allegedly stabbed a woman and her daughter for rejecting his marriage proposal for the latter, said the police. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Kanganheri village in Kapashera area. The injured were identified as Laali (40), a field laborer and her daughter Ruby (18). The accused, Ramu, was a friend of Laali’s husband, who is no more. He lived near the victims’ house, the police said.

Ramu visited Laali’s house and asked her to let him marry Ruby. An argument broke out between him and Laali. When Laali refused, he stabbed the two women with a sharp-edged iron weapon with an intention to kill them, a senior police officer said. Ramu sustained injuries and caught by Laali’s neighbours. Later, he and the two women were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. The accused has been arrested and is in police custody.