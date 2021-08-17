STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The art of surrender

Reduction, his second solo show in New Delhi and sixth solo overall, features eight of his latest oil-on-canvas works.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Imandar’s oil on canvas works from Reduction

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

In 2012, Rahul Imandar quit his job as a Mechanical Engineer — that he held for 10 years  — after he realised his true calling is art. Reduction, his second solo show in New Delhi and sixth solo overall, features eight of his latest oil-on-canvas works.

The paintings were created on the un-primed, uncoated side of the canvas. “Moving from the acrylic primed side to the raw fabric backside of the canvas shifts the physics of painting. The friction, absorption, movement, flow completely changes,” explains Imandar.

The works highlight the creative process involved in the ‘inward search’. Wordless thought turns into colour masses that also propel a viewer onto an imaginative journey. “In the last couple of years, I have become curious about the term ‘surrender’. How an artist can surrender to the medium, how they can let go of their presence to become a mere instrument in the making of the work,” he says.

Ever since his foray into art, Inamdar has veered towards abstraction. Artists Rothko and Nasreen Mohamedi are his prime influences. “The works by these artists can put a viewer in a contemplative space where time slows down. I experience purity in their work, which I try to bring it into my work. Musicians John Cage and Max Richter are other muses. “Even with the absence of a recognizable visual reference or a connectable narrative abstract art, music is able to emotionally move the viewer,” he says. 

Apart from oils, the artist is equally adept with pigments and charcoal on canvas, and says each medium has its own pluses. “The tonal quality of oil colours and the flexibility provided by the medium are exceptional. Charcoal, broken or as dry pigment, does not just function as a colour, but also become the tools to move the colour around in unpredictable ways.” 

Imandar feels that the scale of the work and the level of detail cannot be represented realistically on a screen. That said, the fact that most galleries have evolved into an online-offline model satisfies him no end. “I am pretty hopeful about the digital possibilities of experiencing art, especially the global access,” he says.

In a nutshell
Reduction, Imandar’s second solo show in New Delhi, features eight of his latest oil-on-canvas works. The paintings were created on the un-primed, uncoated side of the canvas

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Imandar painting Rahul Imandar art show Delhi Reduction
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp