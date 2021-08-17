STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union ministers Puri, Lekhi lead BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in national capital

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi led the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ launched by the BJP in constituencies across the national capital on Monday.  

Published: 17th August 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra at Pandit Pant Marg in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

While petroleum minister Puri was part of the procession in west Delhi, the minister of state for external affairs Lekhi participated in the event in New Delhi area.  

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his council of ministers last month with a focus on inclusion of more women, OBCs and SCs, the BJP had announced the new ministers would undertake a ‘Yatra’ to reach out to the public. The processions will cover all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. The event will end on August 19. According to Delhi BJP, around 20 lakh people will be contacted through the event.

Puri was accompanied by west Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh. The Union minister said the aim is not only to seek people’s blessings but also contact them directly.  “The danger of the epidemic is still looming large and therefore we should not delay in getting vaccinated,” said Puri. He further urged the people to go for vaccination at the earliest.

Lekhi started her procession from Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.Speaking at the event, she asserted the Modi government has “worked honestly for overall development” in every sector and for every section of the society.  “The purpose of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is to tell the people about welfare policies of the government and get to know their problems directly,” she added.

