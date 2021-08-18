‘Redeveloped road sets example’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday visited the redeveloped stretch of old BRT corridor stretch, which was visited by Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal on the eve of Independence Day.

After a “careful and deep inspection” of the stretch from Chirag Dilli to Sheikh Sarai, Sisodia said, “This beautiful stretch will now serve as an example which will be replicated across Delhi. High-quality beautiful roads and public spaces are the essences of a world-class city.” On Saturday CM Arvind Kejriwal had visted the site but could not inspect the entire stretch due to crowding.

The duo ministers also held discussions with regard to the project and gave directions as to how the redevelopment can be replicated around the city. Sisodia further said, “PWD has done admirable work on this stretch and now should work on implementing the same across the city with innovative and unique redesigning.”Delhi government is undertaking projects for redevelopment, streetscaping and beautification of 540 km of roads in Delhi to bring them at par with European roads.