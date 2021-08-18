STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Student initiative gets a theme song

Solomon’s niece Tahira, a Class 11 student, is a member of SFI since its inception, which is how he got to know about the work they are doing in the pandemic.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi Police Commissioner, Sri SN Shrivastava, facilitated SFI founders for helping the vulnerable in the pandemic; (below) song poster

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Singer-Songwriter Rohan Solomon has released a new track titled Students For India, composed and sung by him, to salute the eponymous not-for-profit initiative, (SFI), for its round-the-clock effort in facilitating amenities to the needy during the pandemic. “I feel proud to associate with such amazing young individuals. I tried to capture the joy that someone in need may experience when they finally receive help. It’s about this hope that SFI provides to thousands daily.”

Solomon’s niece Tahira, a Class 11 student, is a member of SFI since its inception, which is how he got to know about the work they are doing in the pandemic. “I was very impressed. So, when they asked me to compose and sing their theme song, I was excited to help,” the artiste adds.Three Delhi-based friends — Tanush Sawhney, Manomay Ghoshal, and Puranjay Chawla — co-founded SFI in March 2020. The yet-to-be-registered group now has over 500 student participants across India.Tahira says, “Our core team, including the founders, Aadil Tanwir, Sohani Khanna, and I, sat together throughout multiple zoom calls, came up with lyrics, made the music video, and this is what we have at the end of all of that.”

It took them about 10 days of pre-production. “Once they gave me a direction of the sound they were looking for, it got super easy. I provided the melodies for their lyrics and then recorded, mixed, and mastered it. What could be better than celebrating the strides of young India towards making a positive impact in the society,” he says. All proceeds from the sales and streaming of the song will go to SFI.

Sawhney says, “After learning from a proven prevention model from the Czech Republic, we started implementing a mask utilisation model for the most vulnerable areas where social distancing was negligent. We worked with the police, local administration and other NGOs and were called upon to provide masks during the first outbreak at the Supreme Court.” They provided food to families in hard-hit communities and to migrants taking the arduous journey back home. “We have helped 50,000 families with over 10 lakh articles,” adds Chawla.

Tanwir believes that this song will highlight their organisation’s efforts in helping others. “We are working on a programme called S-PAD (Sustainable Pad Awareness and Distribution) through which we aim to generate employment for members from specific target communities in collaboration with self-help groups and the local administration,” adds Ghoshal.SFI plans to launch programmes for good mental health, and are working with psychologists and mental health professionals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp